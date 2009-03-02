Pray this Prayer with Me...

Dear G-d of Abraham, Isaac, and Jacob, G-d also of Ishmael, of Shu'al, for you are the founder through abraham of all the Abrahamic traditions;

Please grant us the peace between our nations, and between all of us, the peace the key of this is love, for out of the strife and contentment, and out of the difficulties of the situation in the middle east, between Isaac, and Ishmael, between two brothers who hate each other, and between all of our faith, please I pray that they become peacable, that they are united under this peace that is the peace of your grace, your virtue, your understanding, your council, the peace that we all deserve, the peace of the truth that we are all children of Abraham, one who aught to be in understanding, one who you should be peacable through a mediator anyone to stop this situation at hand the war the strife the danger, of inihilation between both parties, or just the Jews, or Arabs, or anyone for that matter..

I pray for the peace of the middle east, and of the children of Abraham, for them who should be those who are persicuted for what they believe, when they justify the persicution of themselves, through difficulties in there comprehension of divine word...

Even though I am no authority to speek, I pray this prayer for the glory of thy majesty, I am calling for divine intervention to mediate the situation, at hand to create the truth, that we are all truly children of abraham...

Give us the ability to see clearly what we can, to accept the differences between others and between ourselves, in order to become truly harmonous in truth... The truth that we are all children of Abraham...

Amen,

A.I. Ross