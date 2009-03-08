Ways of blessings of being, stem from a connection with the divine and through the divine comes all understanding... Love is the greatest of all gifts, and to be blessed means to be the one who embodies love, out of love comes the keys to peace... The key to the way of being is also peace... That is the way of being in truth... Is to live a life of peace, the peaceful are the loving, the loving are the courageous, the courageous nothing can stand in there way... Love is the sources of all strength, the refuge of our love comes from the Lord... The simplest of all loves is of course understanding of connection with the divine... Yet the most complex of all loves and the most difficult to achieve, is of course connection with the divine....

Way of being that shapes is love, peace, to be beautiful one must embody a life of a walk of spiritual truth. To be ugly one must embody a life of a walk of spiritual deception... Thus to be a walk of the way of being is to be one with truth... To be virtuous means a walk of spiritual truth, as for all; truths there are many life is a path to understanding...

Difficulties are the result of circumstance, blessed are those who follow after truth turn away from wrong decisions, these decisions are the ways of ignorance, the way of peace leads correct decisions to overthrowing difficulties...

All of life is a sequence of happenings, a sequence of tests, a sequence of lessons, life is like a classroom.. Yet it is also like a journey, life is a dance of a vessel out to sea, the dance of a navigator on the oceans of time, a life of truth that comes from harmony....

We take foot on two worlds, the spiritual and the physical these realms are although abstract in concept easy to explain, the first our actions affect indirectly, the latter directly, everything we do is a dance...

Chaos lurks in between the lines of untruth, the harmony comes from seeing the beauty in truth through the untruth...

Life is like a way of being, morality is like a precious jewel... Quick is the way of shattering morality, once kindled with untruth, morality sparks a bright course of discretion, truth is the foundation, yet one is who is perfect is one who fulfills truth, in the image of spirituality....

Hidden jewels come from truth, many lead to a dance of infinite truth.... All is possible if one understands the way to break deception, sin... Reach enlightenment, wisdom, understanding, virtue, and harmony.....

To find peace, one must create peace, to find truth one must understand truth... Truth is the faceted dance of peace... The peace that leads us to higher states of being...

Infinite love, is the beginning of the way of being, this only comes from the Lord...

Therefore there are many of ways to being one with infinite possibility, one with living in harmony, in wisdom one achieves truth....

Therefore the beginning of energy was always energy, the end of this is simply energy....

Bearer of water has many pitchers, choice one for life, choice wisely....

Which one should I chose, the one that appeals the most, or the one that satisfies the most..

The answer would be of course the one that satisfies the most...

Appeal is a way for deception, it appeals to me, yet I know not what's in it...

Satisfies is a way of truth, it satisfies my soul...

My cup runs with blessings...

The blessing being that truth makes one paths straight...

Deception is the lack of spiritual truth.... Deception doesn' t necessarily mean lying...

Spiritual truth, is the act of moral living even to the point of denying ones lower nature...

Some say this is deceit for it is not being oneself, when the opposite is true...

This is being the purest self, the most disciplined, higher self...

Wake of ones soul, this is wakening of the consciousness... This is the awareness of the pressence, with the memory of the past, and the hope for the future...

All life is a steady flow of understanding a school where lessons are learned... We learn so much from pain, or suffering, yet we learn so much from joy... In all we know we are given blessings from this character is derived from a transformation of what we know, what we experience, into wisdom, and into character...

Also what we comprehend is equivalent to what we can limit, or enable ourselves to see....

Therefore we are all, a process in the making, into greater realization of consciousness....

We are meant to suffer, Forbid.... For we are meant to live in peace.... Yeah, for lifes sufferings can become a constant blessing, a blessing of truth, harmonized existance of ones essence...

Therefor we are all one in truth....