Everyone has power from with in, all one need do is manefest it.....

Yes we are all powerful if we use enough common sense know how to control our lives.....

Power is knowing ones inner wisdom knowing how to manefest it...

Power is knowing how to combat from within how to use whats within without.

Power is not based on ego, through false power one gains ego....

Life is based on improvision, true power is the art of provision.