To find meaning out of obscurity one must look within ourselves, for the deepest of meanings comes from ethrica... That being our soul, spirit and heart with ethereal body comprised of these things, known as the ethrica. From etherial nature of the inner self may we comprise meaning. To find meaning and to end a sense of denial that we live in obvious chaos. Is to find meaning out of obscurity. This may be a daunting and relentless task....

Step one search meditate within, for as long as you possibly can, wisdom comes from within, how we have interpreted this and other life times, although we do not totally understand our past lives, when we search within for our past we will tap into our etherica, or our mind, these two escape death. We ourselves escape death our consciousness lives on.... To go even deeper one must be willing to tap into the collective unconscious. The akashic records.... There are many ways to do this.

Breathing wont be the only way, breathing is a just the first step.... The second step is to visualize, or to create a sort of harmony, focus on a single question. Explore all the reaches of your mind.... A recommend transcendental meditation...

This is not the only way, but what ever way to wisdom, or enlightenment the best way works the best for you......

Yet this is the first step to meaning, the second is to connect with the divine... Thats the easiest prayer..... But first you've got to contact yourself, before you can contact G-d.....

The third and final one, is to live a life according to the divine, and according to your wisdom....

That's how I beliefs are formed, my instincts keen....