Journey Through the Tides

Emotions are the tides out on the open seas. Emotions are caused through reactions, each reaction has a cause and effect. What keeps us going through hardship though is the love of G-d. The love of the divine keeps us going through anything. Difficulties in life are just as easily processed as they are subsided. Emotions are tide the storms in life cause. Love of G-d is what keeps us going even when harsh winds blow and harsh tides flow into our pathways.

Religion is not here for control it is here as a map and a tool to manifest goodness and the best self possible. The reason most of us understand our lives is the fact that most of us have idea of who we are. Faith is a compass to the voyage, that keeps us knowing which direction to go on. Our voyages are our life. Although Faith is not necessarily the compass itself it is an aspect of the compass, the other compass is moral standards, those you should never sway from these are the ones that are our true compass, without it we are limited in where we can go. Limited to the sea and never able to reach the gray heavens, our resting abode.

Verily I say the tides are like the surface of the ocean underneath are all the creatures who are stuck in the ocean and have no place to go they are stuck there because they can not survive on land, we are made for both. Therefore spirituality is ours for faith of any kind is key to understanding our hearts, in connection with the divine. I like the world of the spiritual.

The stars are a navigator they are like the divine who shows us the way. Therefore the metiphore of the sea voyage is our spiritual passage through life. Our life is also a sea voyage, we can be on the sea numerous lives and we are numerous on the voyage we cultivate our life until we reach the gray heavens.

The understanding of our ships is the understanding of all the tools our soul needs to make the struggle of the sea voyage to get to the right location. Our location is our navigation result of a good or bad life. If you drown on the way it doesn't necessarily mean your physically dead just spiritual dead. \

We are all asleep for our lives it is the waking up process that is definition of the journey. Once on land we are awakened to everything we are enlightened to reality.