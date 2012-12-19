Pathways of Truth

Love is what keeps people going even when harsh winds blow and hard tides into our pathways for life is like a sea voyage.

Reason is the wheel to the ship that directs you on your passage. for every circumstance you must use your reason to make the right decision.

Common Sense is the keel to the ship Common Sense is our safe guard that protects us without it tested until you drown.

Thou shalt not buckle another persons ship, on steal precious cargo, or bomb another ship, or go through treacherous , or boss another persons ship into going through mysterious waters that they are not designed for.

If a ship comes to you for help give it, do direct people on the correct way to go for kindness is like a gift and also allows their ship to make right passage.

Honesty is the passport on the sea voyage.

Our life we travel through the seas and our destination is the grey havens.

Life is a journey and we are constantly bombarded by other ships it is important to make the right passage.

There are many rules to follow but the greatest of these is loving kindness and acceptance when it comes to human relationships.

Love is actions and to base love on kindness is to base life on fact.

Truth is always best to be honest in thought word deed and faith, is the best one must do all of these things, to be considered honest means to be trusted, one who is completely honest is trust worthy.

Greatness is to be beautiful, virtue is the formula for greatness.

Violence and peace do not mix.

As to accept is to tolerate to live a life of kindness is to live a life of greatness, for kindness is an attribute of peace.

To follow peace is to be great, for to live a life of peace is to live a life of beauty, and virtue.

Grace is peace, to be peaceful always seek truth is to build a foundation based on firm roots.

Beauty is a guidance through grace but virtue is a guidance through greatness.

Those who follow peace are great.

Self defense and the defense of others is admirable if through non-violence.

All religions have a place in havens.

Love of the creator must be pure then it is the highest form of beauty and greatness.