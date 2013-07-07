Combating Hatred

In all religions human rights are mentioned, but people often times don't follow their own religion. People with disabilities are often subject to discrimination. The united nations has a constitution that states that all are open to equal opportunities, and rights regardless of disability, age, gender, sexual preference, race or creed. In the united states and other places in the world have their own constitution for human rights. Unfortunately disability, age, gender, sexual preference, race or religious preference is discriminated against in a lot of ways. Some religions testify to heterosexuality as being the only appropriate form of sexuality. In the abrahamic religions it is seen as a mortal sin. Gender discrimination is seen in some countries to be the norm, women in some Muslim countries are second class citizens and seen as inferior to men. Age in most countries is seen as a predicament for who you are. For instance all teenagers are rebellious, elderly people are senile and more types of stereotypes. Religious discrimination has been found in every country at one point in its development, or current state. Race discrimination has unfortunately executed the destruction of millions of people, like the holocaust in Europe, and also has caused the enslavement of the Africans who were forced to come here to work the cotton fields during the early 15th century, till the late eighteenth century their enslavement didn't end until the nineteenth century in America. Discrimination against disability is a very common form of discrimination. I am going to discuss these different forms of discrimination in detail. I myself have been discriminated for my disability or diagnoses, and my religion.

Religion:

For some reason people will kill for religion, especially among abrahamic believers, the Holocaust was a prime example. Although this form of discrimination isn't the only form of discrimination. Their are many different forms of discrimination, among haters of different people. These forms are but not limited to discrimination in the work place, not being able to be in a political position, forced conversion, expulsion from ones homeland, put downs, mocking, racial slurs, and the like. Many people mistake Islam for being evil, or connected to terrorism, or Judaism for seeking world domination, as well as; paganism or Wicca for devil worship, Christians for being lazy and hypocrites. Although all religions have been persecuted Judaism is the most persecuted. Wicca being the second. Although in modern times ignorance and discrimination towards Islam, and Christianity has caused a spike in converts.

The truth is that all religions worship their interpretation of G-d. Judaism, Christianity, Islam and Wicca being no exception. Judaism which has been discriminated for throughout history has been accused of everything from drinking blood, to being devil worshipers, to being in charge of all the worlds money and trying to take over the world. Although most educated people do not discriminate against people of different faiths there are many who do. There are some people that are willing to introduce fictional beliefs on a religion just for power, to justify war, and to blame problems on other individuals. Religion seems to be so important that the believer often times seeks to convert others through war. Branding the other religion as evil.

Persecution in Judaism:

During the time of the Romans' Christians were thrown to lions and considered a cult that was a political threat to the empire. Jews during the roman empire were slaughtered, and expelled from their land. Some people blame the self sacrifice of Y'shua, or Jesus in Hebrew for he was a Jew. On the whole Jewish people, nothing could be further from the truth. In the day of Jesus the first century the Jews loved him. The people adored him, and to blame the whole Jewish people for the execution of this prophet or messiah depending on how you believe on the whole Jewish people is unfair. Only after his death did the majority of Jews stop believing in him, there are messianic believers in Jesus to this day although they tend to be a select few. Yes the Pharisees were jealous of him, yes some of the Jews persecuted the early Christians. Technically the Romans were the ones who executed him. Although the Pharisees were responsible for the decision according to the New Testament.

As far as; Jews being in control of the worlds money that is an idea straight from the dark ages. In fact the idea comes from the simple fact that Jews are a successful people due to their values for education and hard work. Another reason for that idea is that the catholic church forced Jews to wear a red hat to symbolize them apart from other people, and only allowed them to get jobs dealing with handling money. They were not allowed to do any other type of work. They were subject to being forced to convert to Catholicism, expulsion or death at anytime just for the simple reason that they didn't follow the catholic religion. Later after Martin Luther and the reformation the protestants were subject to discrimination and this discrimination caused them to kill each other. On the other hand the Jews didn't fight back. Instead they held on to the belief in the one G-d, and the belief in the coming Moshiach or Messiah in Hebrew and the eventual return to the promised land or Israel.

The Jews do want to take over the world, or that the Jews run the world; is the most biggest lies that was perpetrated by Jew Haters. It was a lie from Russia, the fictional Council of Zion, a conspiracy theory with no legitimate proof. The misconstrued image of the Jewish interpretation on Torah prophecy. This is evidently the most commonly misused justification for persecuting Jews, that and the Christ Killer blame, again most of the Jews during Jesus's time loved Jesus. There is no Council of Zion the very fact that the Jews have been slaughtered over and over and over again, and tortured, humiliated, and maimed is proof in itself that the Jews do not have control of the world. The Jewish influence on the world is due to the intellectual achievement of the Jewish people. Their values on education and hard work have influenced the world. They had the first legal system, and form of democracy until the time of the Saul later the Davidic Dynasty. Their intellectual achievements has cultivated the world, and so through influence and not domination they have improved the world, not tyranically dominated it.

Persecution in Christianity:

Starting from it's early days Christianity has been persecuted, although Christianity has thrived because of it and eventually reached political power. Many people view Christianity as a religion of Death, and not of salvation. Christians have seemed to go from persecuted to victory. Its impact has had a considerable effect on politics even in countries with no recognized religion. Although in some countries Christians are still persecuted. Many Christians find themselves fighting for survival in countries that are not accepting as Christians. Although Christians seem to think they are persecuted in America it is very minor minuscule in comparison to other 3rd world countries that don't accept western ideology. Since some Jews have persecuted the Early Christians, today in some countries Christians and Jews are best friends. Most of the civil wars that go on in foreign countries between Christians and non believers is due to religious differences. Most Christians are accepting of peoples free will. They are not hypocrites they are just trying to live by Jesus's example. Therefore Christians are not a threat to anyone, accept for those of them that seek political power or have wrong ideas about Jesus's true message.

Persecution in Islam:

Since the time of Muhammad, Muslims have been persecuted, Muhammad and his men would fight wars for protection. Islam was not won by the sword, although the Muslims did conquer a lot of land through the sword. Islam is very appeal to a lot of people. Muslims believe in Allah the one true G-d as with Jews and Christians. Muslims are accused of being terrorists, do you not know that the US government sponsored Al Quida, and other fundamental Islamic groups, unfortunately this back fired on the US government who created the problem. Using this as an excuse for war, they turned to yellow journalism. It is true that a few countries don't condone the rights of women. There are also countries that do. Terrorists do exist and they exist in every people, every country and every nation at one time or another, this is evident in the Nazi's they were terrorists. The crusaders, religious extremists willing to kill anyone who didn't believe in Jesus. Islam is a religion that teaches peace, and most Muslims are peacable. There were millions of Muslims who were killed by the bombing in Baghdad. It is unfortunate to say that the mice in the cookie jar have made all the other cookies bad when in reality they are not.

Persecution in Wicca:

The religion of Wicca is seen as devil worship or satanic. Nothing is further from the truth, Wicca is a religion of nature, it is a relationship with mother earth, and father G-d. Wiccan beliefs are centered around protecting nature, the healing arts, and live and let live, "harm none do as ye will" the Wiccan Redi or moral code. It is prescribed in such a way that makes one use their reason. Although the Wiccan Religion is not Abrahamic it is one of the most persecuted religion second only to Judaism. The Jews in their early days persecuted Wiccans, the Christians persecuted them such as the salem witch trials. Since they are not dangerous and do not hex people because of their moral code it is best to let them live their lives according to their beliefs without threat of death or harassment.

All in all, most religions deserve to be treated as an expression of love and devotion to the creator, and not a deadly crime just because it goes against our moral principles. Religion is a personal profound life changing beneficiary to a fulfilling life. It is as crucial to fulfillment as relationships, it is the ultimate relationship. Love of the creator and a relationship with the creator is as crucial as any religion. I suggest that one should look at the beauty in all religions first and foremost.

Gender:

Regardless of whether a person is a woman or a man, does not impact their capacity of achievement, or their worth as human beings. Unfortunately in the Eurasian continent and South America there are places that consider women second class citizens and reject them as productive members of society. In America women are only paid half that of a man. Some religious people view their religion as viewing women as inferior. It is safe to say women still face discrimination. On the other hand the situation is improving, hopefully sometime in the future women will have full rights.

Races:

Since the dawn of time people have hated people from other countries, outsiders, people of different races. Fortunately this problem has been solved, the US has a black president Obama. Unfortunately there is still the KKK, The Aryan Brotherhood, and Nazi's and every day people who hate anyone who isn't white, or hate white, or hate black, or hate yellow, or hate red, or whatever the race is that they choose to hate. Unfortunately to some countries it is okay to hate. This though is not a major influence in the world, in most countries aparthied has been abolished.

Sexual Preference:

Is a topic for debate still. To me it is up to interpretation. According to homosexuals or bisexuals they were born that way, therefore if they were born that way then they should be treated with the same respect that everyone has the right to love who they choose. Therefore there is no reason to hate how they were born. So just accept them for who they are.

Age:

Elderly people are discriminated in the work place, youth are discriminated with stereotypical behavior models. Yes people at different ages are at different points in their life but it is important to understand that everyone is different. Look at the individual not the age to understand their work capacity or their behavior not their age. Although everybody goes through different stages in their life individuals are unique and most teenagers are not rebellious. Most elderly people are capable of work.

Disability:

This is something very personal and dear to my heart I myself have autism. To me people to often see people with disabilities as slow, or inefficient, or crazy, or "different." People with disabilities are individuals with hopes and dreams, with intelligences of their own. With desires and creativity. Although some people with disabilities are not capable of work the majority of them can work, and the majority of them are high functioning, a mental disability can be managed with medication although there is no cure, it is able to be managed. Most individuals are wholesome good people, who are capable of independence and a happy life given the right supports. Its about time people stopped seeing people with disabilities as stupid crazy people. The majority of them are quite smart and sane given the right help they can manage the chemical imbalances in their brain.

I remember people discriminating against me because of the fact I had autism, and mostly I find that quite funny now, because it is my autism that helps me focus on one thing without getting sidetracked fifty other things like most people do. Autism is nothing to be scarred of it is simply a social disability with an inclination towards perseveration and social quirks. Mostly the inability to handle a given social situation could be due to autism.

I am hated by my fiance's family because they are scarred of my autism, funny that the autism has no threat to them or their son. People can be scared by a suicide attempt although this is not the solution to any problem no matter how bad things get and I am not condoning it. It is a cry for help people who try or complete a suicide attempt are not bad people or were bad people. A long time ago I tried and failed because the bullying at school was so bad. Since then I've learned that suicide is never an option. It is important to understand that suicide is not an option. The grave doesn't do anybody any good. Life is sometimes very hard but it is a way to cultivate our strength.

For other people with disabilities they are capable of living productive lives. I suggest that someone with a disability or with suicidal ideology contact their nearest mental health expert regardless of whether that is alternative medicine, or mainstream psychology it is nothing to be ashamed of.

For all those people who hate or are afraid of people with disabilities, this form of discrimination is no different then any other form of discrimination. Being a narrow minded bigot when it comes to someone else's being and good health is just wrong. People don't ask for a disability nor are they dangerous they are simply individuals who are born that way. You can not say you are a good person if you hate someone for no reason and just for the sake of disability, religion, race, gender, age, or who they choose to love. If someone is stupid enough to belittle a disabled person, mock them, avoid them, or gossip about them in a way that would cause them harm then they are just as bad as someone who hates a black person because of their skin. The crime is still the same.

All in All:

To me the worst crime is to hate someone regardless of the reason! Now that I have described the various forms of hatred one knows that the lies are not true that are created by the haters. One should understand that this world is created with people of all different varieties for the soul purpose of people being unique. This world would be a boring place if everyone was the same. It is crucial to understand that their are "rainbow people" as my Mothers former friend used to say. It is important to remember that one should live and let live as long as they are good people who follow the basic tenets of goodness and don't harm anyone.