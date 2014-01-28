Humility The Keys to Inner Wisdom

Humility is the Key to Inner Wisdom.

Just take a look at the verse:

Proverbs 9:10 Fear of the lord is the beginning of wisdom, and the knowledge of the Holy One understanding.

It takes humility to realize that one is not alone, it takes the ability to be humble to realize that one needs to fear something larger then oneself. It is humility that creates wisdom.

Lets take into account what Socrates said. "True wisdom is knowing that one knows nothing at all." Another words the humility to know that we are incapable of knowing everything is true wisdom. No matter how far advanced we get, we will never know as much as G-d. Certainly somethings are to big for our knowledge. When one trusts that the Divine knows everything, and we trust that the universe is much larger then ourselves and that we are so small in scene of things, that even though we have worth, we are still small in-comparison to everything else. That there is still a never ending stream that we can learn from. That throughout our lives we will seek knowledge never to know everything.

When we understand that our Creator is personally responsible for the entire existence of the cosmos. That we are only a speck of sand in the great sea of realities. That we are not our only universe and that we are the creation, of purpose, and yet we are so small compared to everything else.

Everyone has a purpose, but we need to know that we are smaller then a speck of sand, compared to everything else. There are tons of other dimensions, multiverses, and plans of existence. We are responsible for gaining wisdom, there are two ways to gain wisdom, gaining knowledge and advice, and learning from experience. The first is easier and the latter painful. It is better to learn from the knowledge and advice that is given to us. Knowledge comes from wisdom that is given by wise people, whether its a philosopher of long ago, a book, tv, scriptures, or anything else written or spoken. You should take advice from wise people, don't take advice from a fool.

A fool may think they know everything, but in reality its nothingness.

Wisdom can be knowledge applied to life. Knowledge that is applied to life is the key to wisdom. Yet one can not gain knowledge unless one realizes that one must search for wise knowledge or, learn from previous mistakes. Each of us must seek to learn so that one can become wise.

I may not have much wisdom, I may be young, my writings have been inspired by those who have taught me the truth so that I may share with you all I know.

Therefore those who are humble have the foundation for wisdom...