Living a life of beauty

Those who stand for truth, goodness, virtue, fairness, and justice live a life of beauty. A life of beauty is one who lives according to the teachings of truth. Truth is essential to living uprightly. If one lives truth then one lives in accordance with truth. It is essential to being good, to being virtuous, to being fair, and just.

One needs to know truth, to live truth and the truth is simple. It is the key to overcoming deception. To being the way one should be. Truth is this its spiritual wisdom and knowledge. Wisdom gives us a tool. Even if you are foolish it will teach you intelligence. If one is wise then it will increase in understanding. If wisdom is the key to truth. Yes were all human we all make mistakes, so therefore, it is important to study truth and seek wisdom.

Thus the life of truth starts with the knowledge of truth. The simple wisdom of how to live rightly. To live according to the ethics that one sees with the soul. This being apart of the ethrica. The ethrica being spirit, soul, heart, and ethirical body. We are ultimately the makers of our life so to live in a way that is ethical is apart of being beautiful. Truth is more then ethical living, it is a way of life. A way to be correct in all matters of life. One should be upright in all ones dealing, using reason and sound understanding to do rightly.

Being virtuous is key part in living a lifestyle of truth. Living a life that is upright leads to being virtuous. We should all strive to live a life of virtue, and integrity. When lives honestly and is fair, kind, just, then one lives a life of integrity.

Is knowing that we are all connected with the divine, that we are not separated from the divine. The only thing that is holding us back is ourselves. Our true nature comprises of both good and bad. We are capable of both. Due to this rewarding connection we should all strive to get in touch with that part of ourselves we separated ourselves from we can be introduced to our own deep understanding of truth.

Truth is the key to living a good life. The beginning of wisdom is the respect of the lord. One should respect the lord, and should humble themselves. When I say humble I mean surrendering to the truth within. Our lives are capable of greatness if we do something great we become great. If we living greatly we are great. We live in truth we are in truth.

Truth is the opposite of deception, and deception leads to foolishness, and error. Error is sin, and error is apart of the act of non enlightenment. Our life is a creation of both good and bad, and our decisions greatly effect our outcomes in life. Sometimes an ugly situation can be negated by an act of spiritual truth. That being a decision to do the right thing even in a bad situation. Sometimes physical reality this is different from spiritual truth. Usually when I say truth I am referring to spiritual truth. Physical reality is reality of a situation, this has to be dealt with spiritual truth, that act of spiritual truth in correlation to physical reality is beautiful. Physical reality is not necessarily beautiful. Again these are two separate things. Spiritual truth is always beautiful. An act of spiritual truth is the way of dealing with deception. The deception being a sinful, or deceiving alternative, or the reality of a difficult situation.

There are four types of understanding we obtain from spiritual truth.

1. Wisdom

2. How to live in beauty, that is to say that virtue causes one to live a life of beauty.

3. Relationships and how we deal with other people, how we deal with ourselves in correlation to others

4. Not falling prey to deception, and living a life of good conduct.

Beauty is through truth and truth alone, through spiritual truth. Physical beauty is vain, but spiritual beauty is virtuous, and virtue is the key to spiritual beauty. When we walk the path of truth we can sometimes stumble, just get up again and keep trying, you can succeed. Our lives are completely determined by our choices, so make the best ones.