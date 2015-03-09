Image and Creation... Trinity and Us

Our image is created like the divine the essence of us is created like G-d.... We have a mind, ethrica and physical body, the mind is created of the cardinal the connection of the ethrica to the mind, the Cerebral the connection to the mind, and the connection to our bodies the brain. When our brain dies our mind goes on and so does our ethrica.

Our ethrica is made of our cardinal, our ethereal body, and our auric field... The cardinal has the soul, the spirit, the flame and spiritual heart. The ethereal body is made of our ethereal matter our body that is made out of our etherical body, and our spiritual cord. Our auric field is created out of our aura, our chakras, and our spark... Thus our ethrica the word coming from greek word ether meaning fire, and our spiritual selves are made of fire, and spirit.

Our Mind is made of Fire, Earth, and Water. The Cardinal is our consciousness, the Cerebrel is our literal mind, the brain is our minds connection to the body that dies when the body does and connects us to the Cardinal, Cerebrel, Our brain also has two Cerebral hemispheres and a Cerebellum but it also has a chakra that connects it to the mind and ethrica....

Ok so how does this relate to the trinity.

Father, Spirit, the Son...

Holy Spirit is actually Female by the way...

Father, Mother and Son.

The ethrica of us is actually like the holy spirit... Or the Shekinah....

The Son is said to be the word, thus this is a metaphor for the universal child of G-d who is in the hearts of all.

The Son is actually in the womb of G-d since the universe is the womb of G-d...

Father is the actually like the mind of G-d....

G-d is ultimately one, we are apart of him as much as he is part of us... Remember we are the body of christ another words we are the child of G-d the womb of the Shekinah the holy spirit the feminine part of G-d. The part of the universe that is a part of him..... Thus we are all a part of the Messiah... Remember he created us... We are all sons and daughters of G-d....

The Father is the mind of G-d.

The Son is the womb of G-d...

The Holy Spirit is the ethrica of G-d...

We have a mind, body and ethrica... Therefore it is not to far fetch to assume the trinity is correct...

Ultimately it is up for you to decide what you believe... If you disagree or think this is foolishness let me know, if you agree let me know show me your evidence let me prove to you or disprove myself thank you...