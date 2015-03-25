Energy and The Spiritual

How do we define energy can it die? The answer is no energy can not die because it can not be created or destroyed. Therefore it always was. Therefore the infinite reality is that creation would of had to come from somewhere. The Divine took part of itself the energy that always was and will always be and rather transformed it into "creation." This process is known as the big bang...

So how does this affect us? The answer is that the multitude of transformation into "creation" and the transformation into ultimate reality both spiritual and physical. Our bodies go into the ground yes but becomes soil. Our Soul goes back to the creator for eternity in closeness. Every being is sacred and has an ethrica comprised of soul, spirit, heart, and etherical body from (greek ether meaning fire) regardless of species. Even the planets and stars have an ethrica we are all transient beings.

Transient beings in the sense that our spiritual selves exist rather on a different dimension and in a different realm the transient realm. Therefore Transient meaning other, or astral. We are created according to the elements depending upon the different types of elements our body system, mental systems, and ethrica systems operates differently each comprised of all five. Our universe thus is created of all five elements as well. We are also created of fire, spirit, earth, wind, water therefore our universe, and other multiverses are created just the same, thus our Creator who transformed apart of themself (singular) into themselves the universal child. Transforming energy into both physical and spiritual.

Thus if we are the universal child, then we must be divine. The trinity of the creator is G-d the Father, G-d the Mother and the holy spirit, the son or universal child. We are thus divine apart of everything and in the grand scheme of things we are cells in the universal child. Self is just one unit in a unit of over much over trillions, we are created equal cause everything we do affects everyone we touch, everyone we touch impacts everyone else. Creator created this world by transforming itself into reality both physical and spiritual. We exist as we should. We always were this energy is the holy spirit that came from G-d the Father and the womb of G-d the Mother. The word is the universal child, the entire "creation" is the word the avatar this being Christ.

We are created in the image of our creator because we are part of this. Just as a child is a part of its Mothers body while it is still in the womb. So how does this answer the question How do we define energy can it die? Or.... So how does energy affect us? Well we can be affected by the energy of the creator who transformed part of itself into everything because we are apart of everyone and everything. We are apart of this reality we are created with infinite potential towards enlightenment, and wisdom. All we have to do is tap into the realization that we are all one. How do we define energy? Life force. Can it die? No energy can neither be created or destroyed.

So therefore We are all just energy. We are just energy, from your cells, to the various multiverses, to the Creator or Transformer. This being that we are all equally created in the image of the creator. We are all unique but so is the entirety of all creation or the transformed energy both physical and spiritual. Everything goes back to the source where we all came. Hello wake up we are responsible for how we transform our reality.

It affects us why? It affects us because we are all impacting our lives, and those around us by the energy we vibrate, the intention we put out creates our vibration through energy this creates our destiny we can always overcome circumstance by our actions, when we have the power of intention that creates our vibration through the energy being transformed into reality. Just like our creator and the spoken world.