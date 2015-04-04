Its apparently fact, and very appalling that in the current state we are in that there are muslims that have rejected reason for hate, the christians and jews are being violently persecuted by jihadist. When the original intention of the word was to unite people it has made division. This needs to stop some people are making a stance against this but not all. There is a dire need for Jews, Christians and Muslims to unite in peace and forsake violence. The Quran is open for interpretation, just like all books. I am willing to acknowledge the suffering of muslims, but that doesn't justify the suffering of Jews and Christians. The key is to unite them in peace, the best of the virtues of any religion Salam means peace root word for Islam. Thus true submission is leading a life of peace. There is only one way to solve this problem, we must unite in peace.

Lets visit re-evaluate our scriptures it never said murder in the name of G-d, or anything else the terrorists are liars. They are liars and that is a fact. Your responsibility of people of the book is to understand we all must live in harmony. The prophets wife Aisha of islam was jewish. Regardless her age is not an issue different time. The Jews are promised as children of G-d just like all the people of the book. The story of the exodus is commemorated every year why because it was the Jews. It was the Jews who the land of Israel was promised to they have every right to be non molested. Israel would be willing to live in peace but no jihadists seek her death. Why because they don't understand when the Quran mentions " Surely those who believe, and those who are Jews, and the Christians, and the Sabians, whoever believes in Allah and the Last day and does good, they shall have their reward from their Lord, and there is no fear for them, nor shall they grieve." This refers to Jews as well, Christians, and Zoarastrians or another words Sabiens. May include Bahai whose only difference is they believe in Baha Ullah is the Mahdi not ISIS terrorist evil liar. Regardless if this is true, the Bahai's have many similarities with Muslims and shouldn't be treated ill. Jews, Christians, Bahai's, Zoarastrians should live in peace. The fact that this Al Banna was allied with Hitler and destroyed many of the muslim pearls of justice (by creating miss interpretations of sharia law) in the middle east makes him out to be a liar. Hitler murdered millions of people Al Banna praised this man due to the fact that he in his heart was miss guided. You must call them muslims, to realize and wake up to this fact. Israel should exist because it is the only place where jews are and historically from, they were exiled for almost 2,000 years. Then in 1948 AD they received there homeland once again that Moses originally gave to them in 1500 BC the land that is Israel to the Israelites.

The Jew hatred of Europe and the propaganda was all but lies, to try and stop the increase of Jewish converts during the middle ages and in an attempt eliminated a threat to the Catholic church. This is true and historical fact. The blood libel etc.... Unfortunately they succeeded at keeping the Jews to a minimum due to constant brain washing and distortion of bible verses claiming the Jews murdered Jesus. No a few select did it was and all they were forced to report him by Rome. Regardless after Pope John Paul The 2nd this ceased to be a problem. Hitler had already murdered 7 million of his own people. Today radicals claim from both Christians and Muslims their hatred against anyone but them. The solution to ISIS, and forms like the KKK are to realize that this is evil. G-d never told you to Hate anyone they no not what they do.

If you believe in Mohamoud but you hate the people of one of his wives Aisha you are simply a hypocrite. Next hating Christians who obviously serve the same G-d as you but believe in your very same prophet as their lord and savior and forcing them out of their homes is a disaster to any reasonable person. Christians must be protected from such violence, savageness as to abolish their religion is a consequence of muslim darkness. The Christians are a people of compassion, and peace. We must strive to protect them.

So terrorism needs to be stopped but it begins with each muslim, christian, and jew embracing the fact we are all one religion we are different branches to one tree or stream of water is from one well, our chalice goes to one tree. We solute one G-d we are the tree of Abraham the tree of life. Our path is to one way, to one way. We are the children of abraham.

Please Accept G-d, His children of Abraham and His covenant and stand not only with muslims but with all the children of abraham jews and christians against hatred of one another. If one hates there brother but says He loves G-d He is a liar. If one admits to being something there not they are a hypocrite. One must love one must be guided into complete love.

This urgent memoir is to establish the fact that the truth lies in truth. That hatred must end, hatred is based on fear is negative side of love. We must stop madness. Embracing submission embracing surrender means embracing love. G-d is love, G-d is wrath to the wicked. Thus if G-d hates wickedness He hates evil. He is love, for love seeks best for His love is to watch the flock.