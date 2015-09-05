A Poem of the Messiah Consciousness

Your wisdom wains
Your heart dances
With every yearning desire
Cleansing the heart of deception and breaking forth
Into song does she go teaching truth
Love is the thing that searches
For your years do you wait
For your heart do you yearn
For your soul do you seek
Every moment of me sings
To seek your coming are you hearing
To command the mighty
To understand the blessings of G-d
To know the mysteries of Gnosis
To understand the elect
To be a Savant have you come
For everyone is hear from the beginning
How have you sought
How have you commanded the divine presence to take manifestation on the earth
Love is the fountain of youth
All things that glitter are not gold
All things that shine are not silver
But you are finer then silver
You are finer then gold
You are a solution to crisis
You are the lioness
You are the fountain of salvation
You cure deception
You are the fruit of a commandment
You are the Christ within
You are the thing to be sought
You are the feminine principle
You are the masculine principle
Everyone who is a giant is divine
Everyone who tours over the flock becomes its master
Everyone who seeks righteousness and wisdom receives it
Everyone who seeks Christ Consciousness finds it
We have lived numerous lives
The sleeper must awaken
The light must be seen
The doors must be opened
The sandals must be geared
She is beautiful beyond imagining
Sophia is yours
Logos is yours
Become who you were born to be
Each human being is the body of Christ
We are the second coming
It is within all of us
It is the fruit of the offering
It is the womb of our mind who bears fruit
It is the womb of the spirit
We are the resolution
We are the solution
The end to world crisis begins with order
The end to the lie begins with understanding
The building of salvation is courage to have faith
The Valor of G-d is the beginning of defense
The war is inside of us
Each of us is continually tested
We are the beginning of freedom
It comes from inside of us
Fruit of understanding comes wisdom
Valor comes a warrior
Love is the embodiment of truth
All things from hate are deception
The root of all evil comes from fear of that which we do not understand, we are the embodiment of hope
All the beginnings begin with you
Everyone of us is Christ
We are all capable of Christ-hood
The womb of creator G-d is pregnant with truth
We are the beginning
We are the solution
We are the embodiment of right thought
We are capable of transcendence
Forever is the freedom to know truth
No one can flaw your mind
No one can destroy your soul
No one can cause you die
Your earthly body may die but you are still alive
Unless of course you become slain by deception
Unless of course you become slain by sin
Unless you allow yourself to listen to lies
Out of righteousness have I come
Out of the desert islands and into the cosmos have I risen
I am the beginning of wisdom that which is called respect
I am the solution to the worlds problems
Seek the truth and it will be found
Listen to reason
Do not listen to lies
We are all the laws we live by
We determine our script to our lives
We are the master of our own destiny
You are a part of the cosmic Christ that being that is the universe
You are capable of salvation
You do not need me or anyone else
You can choice lifeYou can choice death
I have come to teach truth
Truth is knowledge of truth or wisdom
We must look within for our answers
I am not being mind humped
The beginning of enlightenment is to look within
We are the dawn to our sun rise
We are the hands and feet of divinity
We were never captured and taken into captivity
We were set freed in Yeshuah
I am not claiming all the answers
I am seeking to show you right guidance so that you may believe in truth
So that you may break free of deception
So that you may endure all things
So that you may review all challenges
That you may be a champion
There are many divine truths
You are the tree who bears fruit
You are the embodiment of wisdom
You must connect to your higher self and become wise
You are the answer to your own deception
I am a psychic and spiritual warrior who is battling demons
I am the warrior and sponsor of my own life
You are the warrior and sponsor of your own enlightenment
You are the only authority your soul is your only authority
Each human being is given divine authority over their own life
It is nobodies job to tell you can't and can not do
It is nobodies authority to tell you how live
Since every human being is given divine authority over their own lives
The only person who is given over you is G-d
I am not G-d only a guru
I am not defiled of falsehood
I am continually tested
You are your own soul
You are have mastery of your life
The only G-d you need to submit to is Elohim Eloah
You are the solution to your problems
To submit to Eloah means the architect is the solution to your problems
I seek the truth
I am not a liar
I am a Christ and so are you
We are all Christs
We are all chosen
We are all responsible for our own salvation
Submission is the only divine truth
Submission to love and the acts of love
Everything that comes out of a spirit of miss understanding, fear or loathsomeness, everything that comes from the spirit of defilement out of the spirit of hatred is brutal lie
One who is the beginning of truth is the beginning of power
One who finds knowledge finds power
One who lives of life wisdom lives life of joy
One who has a true connection with themselves finds happiness
One who has a true connection with Eloah finds happiness
One who finds true happiness is living in submission
Happiness is a choice
Happiness has nothing to do with suffering
Suffering and sorrow can find closeness to G-d and become stronger
All life is suffering
All paths are peace
All roads are yours
Narrow is the path to salvation and wide is the path to destruction
The divine knowledge is yours
Take me or leave me there are other ways to truth
Truth is wisdom of submission
Your job is to submit to a life of understanding
If pain is yours it is because you are being trained
The way to be happy in the midst of suffering is to live in wisdom, submission, love, and have a true connection with Eloah
Eloah or G-d is your ticket to freedom
Christ came to show us salvation through consciousness
Christ is in you
I am not your final answer I never claimed to be
I am the solution as guru only if you will heed my words
You are the authority of your own life
As I am the authority of my life
You can be the credentials
You can be a guru
You can spread the word
You must look within for your answers this is only guidance
We are all the body of Messiah
We are all the second coming
We are all the shards of silver
We are all finer then gold
We are all of infinite worth and value
You are the embodiment of your own master plan
Wisdom and Enlighten is the solution to your problems
This comes submission to enlightenment and wisdom
Wisdom comes from understanding
One must be taught understanding
One is the redemption
Your solution to your problems begins with knowledge
Your solution to your problems begins with wisdom
Your solution to your enlightenment
Ignorance is deception
Foolishness leads to death
A fool will be led to misery
Sorrow and suffering are not evil
You can be sorrowful and be happy
You can be suffering and be happy
You can become wealthy and be happy
Celebrities are not happy because they are not in alignment with the true self, they are not in alignment for redemption, they are not in submission
Submission to wisdom is submission to G-d
Fear, and confusion do not come from wisdom
True valor comes from courage to master fear
You can still feel fear and not be in fear
You can still be in light and loveWe are the true beacon of hope
We are our own light it begins in you submitting to G-d
It begins you taking mastery of your life
I have told you what do I am suggesting that you submit to your state of consciousness by claiming your divine right to wisdom
A life of wisdom leads to happiness
The solution to the worlds problems are peace
And peace comes from wisdom
Peace illustrates divine truth
Even if you are in the midst of chaos you can find peace
Even if you are the midst of suffering you can find Joy
The answer is G-d
The answer is You
G-d is the solution
I am nothing without G-d
You are nothing without G-d
We are all the most important players in your mission
Each human being is divine
I am not G-d
You are the instrument of divine truth
You are the solution to your own dilemma I am not some woman G-d I am nothing
You can become joyful, happy in the midst of your suffering
The solution is submission to G-d.
I am your guru that is it in a nutshell
Respect of G-d is a must but this is the only one you are to Respect and his Messiah. (Meaning Respect and a Respect of following falsehood that can lead to spiritual death.)