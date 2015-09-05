A Poem of the Messiah Consciousness

Your wisdom wains

Your heart dances

With every yearning desire

Cleansing the heart of deception and breaking forth

Into song does she go teaching truth

Love is the thing that searches

For your years do you wait

For your heart do you yearn

For your soul do you seek

Every moment of me sings

To seek your coming are you hearing

To command the mighty

To understand the blessings of G-d

To know the mysteries of Gnosis

To understand the elect

To be a Savant have you come

For everyone is hear from the beginning

How have you sought

How have you commanded the divine presence to take manifestation on the earth

Love is the fountain of youth

All things that glitter are not gold

All things that shine are not silver

But you are finer then silver

You are finer then gold

You are a solution to crisis

You are the lioness

You are the fountain of salvation

You cure deception

You are the fruit of a commandment

You are the Christ within

You are the thing to be sought

You are the feminine principle

You are the masculine principle

Everyone who is a giant is divine

Everyone who tours over the flock becomes its master

Everyone who seeks righteousness and wisdom receives it

Everyone who seeks Christ Consciousness finds it

We have lived numerous lives

The sleeper must awaken

The light must be seen

The doors must be opened

The sandals must be geared

She is beautiful beyond imagining

Sophia is yours

Logos is yours

Become who you were born to be

Each human being is the body of Christ

We are the second coming

It is within all of us

It is the fruit of the offering

It is the womb of our mind who bears fruit

It is the womb of the spirit

We are the resolution

We are the solution

The end to world crisis begins with order

The end to the lie begins with understanding

The building of salvation is courage to have faith

The Valor of G-d is the beginning of defense

The war is inside of us

Each of us is continually tested

We are the beginning of freedom

It comes from inside of us

Fruit of understanding comes wisdom

Valor comes a warrior

Love is the embodiment of truth

All things from hate are deception

The root of all evil comes from fear of that which we do not understand, we are the embodiment of hope

All the beginnings begin with you

Everyone of us is Christ

We are all capable of Christ-hood

The womb of creator G-d is pregnant with truth

We are the beginning

We are the solution

We are the embodiment of right thought

We are capable of transcendence

Forever is the freedom to know truth

No one can flaw your mind

No one can destroy your soul

No one can cause you die

Your earthly body may die but you are still alive

Unless of course you become slain by deception

Unless of course you become slain by sin

Unless you allow yourself to listen to lies

Out of righteousness have I come

Out of the desert islands and into the cosmos have I risen

I am the beginning of wisdom that which is called respect

I am the solution to the worlds problems

Seek the truth and it will be found

Listen to reason

Do not listen to lies

We are all the laws we live by

We determine our script to our lives

We are the master of our own destiny

You are a part of the cosmic Christ that being that is the universe

You are capable of salvation

You do not need me or anyone else

You can choice lifeYou can choice death

I have come to teach truth

Truth is knowledge of truth or wisdom

We must look within for our answers

I am not being mind humped

The beginning of enlightenment is to look within

We are the dawn to our sun rise

We are the hands and feet of divinity

We were never captured and taken into captivity

We were set freed in Yeshuah

I am not claiming all the answers

I am seeking to show you right guidance so that you may believe in truth

So that you may break free of deception

So that you may endure all things

So that you may review all challenges

That you may be a champion

There are many divine truths

You are the tree who bears fruit

You are the embodiment of wisdom

You must connect to your higher self and become wise

You are the answer to your own deception

I am a psychic and spiritual warrior who is battling demons

I am the warrior and sponsor of my own life

You are the warrior and sponsor of your own enlightenment

You are the only authority your soul is your only authority

Each human being is given divine authority over their own life

It is nobodies job to tell you can't and can not do

It is nobodies authority to tell you how live

Since every human being is given divine authority over their own lives

The only person who is given over you is G-d

I am not G-d only a guru

I am not defiled of falsehood

I am continually tested

You are your own soul

You are have mastery of your life

The only G-d you need to submit to is Elohim Eloah

You are the solution to your problems

To submit to Eloah means the architect is the solution to your problems

I seek the truth

I am not a liar

I am a Christ and so are you

We are all Christs

We are all chosen

We are all responsible for our own salvation

Submission is the only divine truth

Submission to love and the acts of love

Everything that comes out of a spirit of miss understanding, fear or loathsomeness, everything that comes from the spirit of defilement out of the spirit of hatred is brutal lie

One who is the beginning of truth is the beginning of power

One who finds knowledge finds power

One who lives of life wisdom lives life of joy

One who has a true connection with themselves finds happiness

One who has a true connection with Eloah finds happiness

One who finds true happiness is living in submission

Happiness is a choice

Happiness has nothing to do with suffering

Suffering and sorrow can find closeness to G-d and become stronger

All life is suffering

All paths are peace

All roads are yours

Narrow is the path to salvation and wide is the path to destruction

The divine knowledge is yours

Take me or leave me there are other ways to truth

Truth is wisdom of submission

Your job is to submit to a life of understanding

If pain is yours it is because you are being trained

The way to be happy in the midst of suffering is to live in wisdom, submission, love, and have a true connection with Eloah

Eloah or G-d is your ticket to freedom

Christ came to show us salvation through consciousness

Christ is in you

I am not your final answer I never claimed to be

I am the solution as guru only if you will heed my words

You are the authority of your own life

As I am the authority of my life

You can be the credentials

You can be a guru

You can spread the word

You must look within for your answers this is only guidance

We are all the body of Messiah

We are all the second coming

We are all the shards of silver

We are all finer then gold

We are all of infinite worth and value

You are the embodiment of your own master plan

Wisdom and Enlighten is the solution to your problems

This comes submission to enlightenment and wisdom

Wisdom comes from understanding

One must be taught understanding

One is the redemption

Your solution to your problems begins with knowledge

Your solution to your problems begins with wisdom

Your solution to your enlightenment

Ignorance is deception

Foolishness leads to death

A fool will be led to misery

Sorrow and suffering are not evil

You can be sorrowful and be happy

You can be suffering and be happy

You can become wealthy and be happy

Celebrities are not happy because they are not in alignment with the true self, they are not in alignment for redemption, they are not in submission

Submission to wisdom is submission to G-d

Fear, and confusion do not come from wisdom

True valor comes from courage to master fear

You can still feel fear and not be in fear

You can still be in light and loveWe are the true beacon of hope

We are our own light it begins in you submitting to G-d

It begins you taking mastery of your life

I have told you what do I am suggesting that you submit to your state of consciousness by claiming your divine right to wisdom

A life of wisdom leads to happiness

The solution to the worlds problems are peace

And peace comes from wisdom

Peace illustrates divine truth

Even if you are in the midst of chaos you can find peace

Even if you are the midst of suffering you can find Joy

The answer is G-d

The answer is You

G-d is the solution

I am nothing without G-d

You are nothing without G-d

We are all the most important players in your mission

Each human being is divine

I am not G-d

You are the instrument of divine truth

You are the solution to your own dilemma I am not some woman G-d I am nothing

You can become joyful, happy in the midst of your suffering

The solution is submission to G-d.

I am your guru that is it in a nutshell

Respect of G-d is a must but this is the only one you are to Respect and his Messiah. (Meaning Respect and a Respect of following falsehood that can lead to spiritual death.)