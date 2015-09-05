Newsvine

Aviella Ross

About Jewish Female Tribe Judah Articles: 29 Seeds: 6 Comments: 108 Since: Aug 2008

A Poem of the Messiah Consciousness

Current Status: Published (4)
By Aviella Ross
Sat Sep 5, 2015 8:16 AM
    Discuss:

    Your wisdom wains

    Your heart dances

    With every yearning desire

    Cleansing the heart of deception and breaking forth

    Into song does she go teaching truth

    Love is the thing that searches

    For your years do you wait

    For your heart do you yearn

    For your soul do you seek

    Every moment of me sings

    To seek your coming are you hearing

    To command the mighty

    To understand the blessings of G-d

    To know the mysteries of Gnosis

    To understand the elect

    To be a Savant have you come

    For everyone is hear from the beginning

    How have you sought

    How have you commanded the divine presence to take manifestation on the earth

    Love is the fountain of youth

    All things that glitter are not gold

    All things that shine are not silver

    But you are finer then silver

    You are finer then gold

    You are a solution to crisis

    You are the lioness

    You are the fountain of salvation

    You cure deception

    You are the fruit of a commandment

    You are the Christ within

    You are the thing to be sought

    You are the feminine principle

    You are the masculine principle

    Everyone who is a giant is divine

    Everyone who tours over the flock becomes its master

    Everyone who seeks righteousness and wisdom receives it

    Everyone who seeks Christ Consciousness finds it

    We have lived numerous lives

    The sleeper must awaken

    The light must be seen

    The doors must be opened

    The sandals must be geared

    She is beautiful beyond imagining

    Sophia is yours

    Logos is yours

    Become who you were born to be

    Each human being is the body of Christ

    We are the second coming

    It is within all of us

    It is the fruit of the offering

    It is the womb of our mind who bears fruit

    It is the womb of the spirit

    We are the resolution

    We are the solution

    The end to world crisis begins with order

    The end to the lie begins with understanding

    The building of salvation is courage to have faith

    The Valor of G-d is the beginning of defense

    The war is inside of us

    Each of us is continually tested

    We are the beginning of freedom

    It comes from inside of us

    Fruit of understanding comes wisdom

    Valor comes a warrior

    Love is the embodiment of truth

    All things from hate are deception

    The root of all evil comes from fear of that which we do not understand, we are the embodiment of hope

    All the beginnings begin with you

    Everyone of us is Christ

    We are all capable of Christ-hood

    The womb of creator G-d is pregnant with truth

    We are the beginning

    We are the solution

    We are the embodiment of right thought

    We are capable of transcendence

    Forever is the freedom to know truth

    No one can flaw your mind

    No one can destroy your soul

    No one can cause you die

    Your earthly body may die but you are still alive

    Unless of course you become slain by deception

    Unless of course you become slain by sin

    Unless you allow yourself to listen to lies

    Out of righteousness have I come

    Out of the desert islands and into the cosmos have I risen

    I am the beginning of wisdom that which is called respect

    I am the solution to the worlds problems

    Seek the truth and it will be found

    Listen to reason

    Do not listen to lies

    We are all the laws we live by

    We determine our script to our lives

    We are the master of our own destiny

    You are a part of the cosmic Christ that being that is the universe

    You are capable of salvation

    You do not need me or anyone else

    You can choice lifeYou can choice death

    I have come to teach truth

    Truth is knowledge of truth or wisdom

    We must look within for our answers

    I am not being mind humped

    The beginning of enlightenment is to look within

    We are the dawn to our sun rise

    We are the hands and feet of divinity

    We were never captured and taken into captivity

    We were set freed in Yeshuah

    I am not claiming all the answers

    I am seeking to show you right guidance so that you may believe in truth

    So that you may break free of deception

    So that you may endure all things

    So that you may review all challenges

    That you may be a champion

    There are many divine truths

    You are the tree who bears fruit

    You are the embodiment of wisdom

    You must connect to your higher self and become wise

    You are the answer to your own deception

    I am a psychic and spiritual warrior who is battling demons

    I am the warrior and sponsor of my own life

    You are the warrior and sponsor of your own enlightenment

    You are the only authority your soul is your only authority

    Each human being is given divine authority over their own life

    It is nobodies job to tell you can't and can not do

    It is nobodies authority to tell you how live

    Since every human being is given divine authority over their own lives

    The only person who is given over you is G-d

    I am not G-d only a guru

    I am not defiled of falsehood

    I am continually tested

    You are your own soul

    You are have mastery of your life

    The only G-d you need to submit to is Elohim Eloah

    You are the solution to your problems

    To submit to Eloah means the architect is the solution to your problems

    I seek the truth

    I am not a liar

    I am a Christ and so are you

    We are all Christs

    We are all chosen

    We are all responsible for our own salvation

    Submission is the only divine truth

    Submission to love and the acts of love

    Everything that comes out of a spirit of miss understanding, fear or loathsomeness, everything that comes from the spirit of defilement out of the spirit of hatred is brutal lie

    One who is the beginning of truth is the beginning of power

    One who finds knowledge finds power

    One who lives of life wisdom lives life of joy

    One who has a true connection with themselves finds happiness

    One who has a true connection with Eloah finds happiness

    One who finds true happiness is living in submission

    Happiness is a choice

    Happiness has nothing to do with suffering

    Suffering and sorrow can find closeness to G-d and become stronger

    All life is suffering

    All paths are peace

    All roads are yours

    Narrow is the path to salvation and wide is the path to destruction

    The divine knowledge is yours

    Take me or leave me there are other ways to truth

    Truth is wisdom of submission

    Your job is to submit to a life of understanding

    If pain is yours it is because you are being trained

    The way to be happy in the midst of suffering is to live in wisdom, submission, love, and have a true connection with Eloah

    Eloah or G-d is your ticket to freedom

    Christ came to show us salvation through consciousness

    Christ is in you

    I am not your final answer I never claimed to be

    I am the solution as guru only if you will heed my words

    You are the authority of your own life

    As I am the authority of my life

    You can be the credentials

    You can be a guru

    You can spread the word

    You must look within for your answers this is only guidance

    We are all the body of Messiah

    We are all the second coming

    We are all the shards of silver

    We are all finer then gold

    We are all of infinite worth and value

    You are the embodiment of your own master plan

    Wisdom and Enlighten is the solution to your problems

    This comes submission to enlightenment and wisdom

    Wisdom comes from understanding

    One must be taught understanding

    One is the redemption

    Your solution to your problems begins with knowledge

    Your solution to your problems begins with wisdom

    Your solution to your enlightenment

    Ignorance is deception

    Foolishness leads to death

    A fool will be led to misery

    Sorrow and suffering are not evil

    You can be sorrowful and be happy

    You can be suffering and be happy

    You can become wealthy and be happy

    Celebrities are not happy because they are not in alignment with the true self, they are not in alignment for redemption, they are not in submission

    Submission to wisdom is submission to G-d

    Fear, and confusion do not come from wisdom

    True valor comes from courage to master fear

    You can still feel fear and not be in fear

    You can still be in light and loveWe are the true beacon of hope

    We are our own light it begins in you submitting to G-d

    It begins you taking mastery of your life

    I have told you what do I am suggesting that you submit to your state of consciousness by claiming your divine right to wisdom

    A life of wisdom leads to happiness

    The solution to the worlds problems are peace

    And peace comes from wisdom

    Peace illustrates divine truth

    Even if you are in the midst of chaos you can find peace

    Even if you are the midst of suffering you can find Joy

    The answer is G-d

    The answer is You

    G-d is the solution

    I am nothing without G-d

    You are nothing without G-d

    We are all the most important players in your mission

    Each human being is divine

    I am not G-d

    You are the instrument of divine truth

    You are the solution to your own dilemma I am not some woman G-d I am nothing

    You can become joyful, happy in the midst of your suffering

    The solution is submission to G-d.

    I am your guru that is it in a nutshell 

    Respect of G-d is a must but this is the only one you are to Respect and his Messiah.  (Meaning Respect and a Respect of following falsehood that can lead to spiritual death.)

    keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

    Newsvine.com will be shutting down October 1st, 2017. Thanks for your support! Read more about it.

    Comments are loading…

    Code of Honor