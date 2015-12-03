Gnostic return of Jesus Christ...

Ok those are miss interpretations of the bible, what you stated aren't gnostic rebuttals they are simply warnings against false teachers. Jesus is the center of gnostic teachings and so is the true heavenly father. also Jesus comes as a thief in the night. The Day of the Lord Theasolanians 5:1 Now, brothers and sisters, about times and dates we do not need to write to you, 2 for you know very well that the day of the Lord will come like a thief in the night. 3 While people are saying, “Peace and safety,” destruction will come on them suddenly, as labor pains on a pregnant woman, and they will not escape. 4 But you, brothers and sisters, are not in darkness so that this day should surprise you like a thief. 5 You are all children of the light and children of the day. We do not belong to the night or to the darkness. 6 So then, let us not be like others, who are asleep, but let us be awake and sober. 7 For those who sleep, sleep at night, and those who get drunk, get drunk at night. 8 But since we belong to the day, let us be sober, putting on faith and love as a breastplate, and the hope of salvation as a helmet. 9 For God did not appoint us to suffer wrath but to receive salvation through our Lord Jesus Christ. 10 He died for us so that, whether we are awake or asleep, we may live together with him. 11 Therefore encourage one another and build each other up, just as in fact you are doing. Final Instructions 12 Now we ask you, brothers and sisters, to acknowledge those who work hard among you, who care for you in the Lord and who admonish you. 13 Hold them in the highest regard in love because of their work. Live in peace with each other. 14 And we urge you, brothers and sisters, warn those who are idle and disruptive, encourage the disheartened, help the weak, be patient with everyone. 15 Make sure that nobody pays back wrong for wrong, but always strive to do what is good for each other and for everyone else. 16 Rejoice always, 17 pray continually, 18 give thanks in all circumstances; for this is God’s will for you in Christ Jesus. 19 Do not quench the Spirit. 20 Do not treat prophecies with contempt 21 but test them all; hold on to what is good, 22 reject every kind of evil. 23 May God himself, the God of peace, sanctify you through and through. May your whole spirit, soul and body be kept blameless at the coming of our Lord Jesus Christ. 24 The one who calls you is faithful, and he will do it. 25 Brothers and sisters, pray for us. 26 Greet all God’s people with a holy kiss. 27 I charge you before the Lord to have this letter read to all the brothers and sisters. 28 The grace of our Lord Jesus Christ be with you. A thief in the night is not a rapture with ww3 and 10,000 army angels and the church. Matthew 24:4 Jesus answered: “Watch out that no one deceives you. 5 For many will come in my name, claiming, ‘I am the Messiah,’ and will deceive many. 6 You will hear of wars and rumors of wars, but see to it that you are not alarmed. Such things must happen, but the end is still to come. 7 Nation will rise against nation, and kingdom against kingdom. There will be famines and earthquakes in various places. 8 All these are the beginning of birth pains. 9 “Then you will be handed over to be persecuted and put to death, and you will be hated by all nations because of me. 10 At that time many will turn away from the faith and will betray and hate each other, 11 and many false prophets will appear and deceive many people. 12 Because of the increase of wickedness, the love of most will grow cold, 13 but the one who stands firm to the end will be saved. 14 And this gospel of the kingdom will be preached in the whole world as a testimony to all nations, and then the end will come. 15 “So when you see standing in the holy place ‘the abomination that causes desolation,’[a] spoken of through the prophet Daniel—let the reader understand— 16 then let those who are in Judea flee to the mountains. 17 Let no one on the housetop go down to take anything out of the house. 18 Let no one in the field go back to get their cloak. 19 How dreadful it will be in those days for pregnant women and nursing mothers! 20 Pray that your flight will not take place in winter or on the Sabbath. 21 For then there will be great distress, unequaled from the beginning of the world until now—and never to be equaled again. 22 “If those days had not been cut short, no one would survive, but for the sake of the elect those days will be shortened. 23 At that time if anyone says to you, ‘Look, here is the Messiah!’ or, ‘There he is!’ do not believe it. 24 For false messiahs and false prophets will appear and perform great signs and wonders to deceive, if possible, even the elect. 25 See, I have told you ahead of time. 26 “So if anyone tells you, ‘There he is, out in the wilderness,’ do not go out; or, ‘Here he is, in the inner rooms,’ do not believe it. 27 For as lightning that comes from the east is visible even in the west, so will be the coming of the Son of Man. 28 Wherever there is a carcass, there the vultures will gather. 29 “Immediately after the distress of those days “‘the sun will be darkened, and the moon will not give its light; the stars will fall from the sky, and the heavenly bodies will be shaken.’[b] 30 “Then will appear the sign of the Son of Man in heaven. And then all the peoples of the earth[c] will mourn when they see the Son of Man coming on the clouds of heaven, with power and great glory.[d] 31 And he will send his angels with a loud trumpet call, and they will gather his elect from the four winds, from one end of the heavens to the other. 32 “Now learn this lesson from the fig tree: As soon as its twigs get tender and its leaves come out, you know that summer is near. 33 Even so, when you see all these things, you know that it[e] is near, right at the door. 34 Truly I tell you, this generation will certainly not pass away until all these things have happened. 35 Heaven and earth will pass away, but my words will never pass away. The Day and Hour Unknown 36 “But about that day or hour no one knows, not even the angels in heaven, nor the Son,[f] but only the Father. 37 As it was in the days of Noah, so it will be at the coming of the Son of Man. 38 For in the days before the flood, people were eating and drinking, marrying and giving in marriage, up to the day Noah entered the ark; 39 and they knew nothing about what would happen until the flood came and took them all away. That is how it will be at the coming of the Son of Man. 40 Two men will be in the field; one will be taken and the other left. 41 Two women will be grinding with a hand mill; one will be taken and the other left. 42 “Therefore keep watch, because you do not know on what day your Lord will come. 43 But understand this: If the owner of the house had known at what time of night the thief was coming, he would have kept watch and would not have let his house be broken into. 44 So you also must be ready, because the Son of Man will come at an hour when you do not expect him. 45 “Who then is the faithful and wise servant, whom the master has put in charge of the servants in his household to give them their food at the proper time? 46 It will be good for that servant whose master finds him doing so when he returns. 47 Truly I tell you, he will put him in charge of all his possessions. 48 But suppose that servant is wicked and says to himself, ‘My master is staying away a long time,’ 49 and he then begins to beat his fellow servants and to eat and drink with drunkards. 50 The master of that servant will come on a day when he does not expect him and at an hour he is not aware of. 51 He will cut him to pieces and assign him a place with the hypocrites, where there will be weeping and gnashing of teeth. The weeping and gnashing of teeth is hell. Also the abomination of desolation is not a person it is a group of individuals. The angels are messengers and incarnate here on the earth. He descends from heaven in secret and subdues the abomination of desolation who are incarnate devils. And establishes his kingdom. Kingdom means government. This organization is actually ISIS, which is funny because it says they are blasphemers and choosing the name ISIS is direct blasphemy on Isis the goddess otherwise known as Hagia Sophia. The Woman and the Dragon Revelations 12:1 A great sign appeared in heaven: a woman clothed with the sun, with the moon under her feet and a crown of twelve stars on her head. 2 She was pregnant and cried out in pain as she was about to give birth. 3 Then another sign appeared in heaven: an enormous red dragon with seven heads and ten horns and seven crowns on its heads. 4 Its tail swept a third of the stars out of the sky and flung them to the earth. The dragon stood in front of the woman who was about to give birth, so that it might devour her child the moment he was born. 5 She gave birth to a son, a male child, who “will rule all the nations with an iron scepter.”[a] And her child was snatched up to God and to his throne. 6 The woman fled into the wilderness to a place prepared for her by God, where she might be taken care of for 1,260 days. 7 Then war broke out in heaven. Michael and his angels fought against the dragon, and the dragon and his angels fought back. 8 But he was not strong enough, and they lost their place in heaven. 9 The great dragon was hurled down—that ancient serpent called the devil, or Satan, who leads the whole world astray. He was hurled to the earth, and his angels with him. 10 Then I heard a loud voice in heaven say: “Now have come the salvation and the power and the kingdom of our God, and the authority of his Messiah. For the accuser of our brothers and sisters, who accuses them before our God day and night, has been hurled down. 11 They triumphed over him by the blood of the Lamb and by the word of their testimony; they did not love their lives so much as to shrink from death. 12 Therefore rejoice, you heavens and you who dwell in them! But woe to the earth and the sea, because the devil has gone down to you! He is filled with fury, because he knows that his time is short.” 13 When the dragon saw that he had been hurled to the earth, he pursued the woman who had given birth to the male child. 14 The woman was given the two wings of a great eagle, so that she might fly to the place prepared for her in the wilderness, where she would be taken care of for a time, times and half a time, out of the serpent’s reach. 15 Then from his mouth the serpent spewed water like a river, to overtake the woman and sweep her away with the torrent. 16 But the earth helped the woman by opening its mouth and swallowing the river that the dragon had spewed out of his mouth. 17 Then the dragon was enraged at the woman and went off to wage war against the rest of her offspring—those who keep God’s commands and hold fast their testimony about Jesus. This refers to the true Church the Gnostic Church. It has a dual meaning that Mary and the Church and would not have been put in the book of revelations unless she incarnates again and he is reborn.When, a quite little child, I was dwelling In the House of my Father’s Kingdom, And in the wealth and the glories Of my Up-bringers I was delighting, From the East, our Home, my Parents Forth-sent me with journey-provision. Indeed from the wealth of our Treasure, They bound up for me a load. Large was it, yet was it so light That all alone I could bear it. II. Gold from the Land of Beth-Ellaya, Silver from Gazak the Great, Chalcedonies of India, Iris-hued [Opals?] from Kãshan. They girt me with Adamant [also] That hath power to cut even iron. My Glorious Robe they took off me Which in their love they had wrought me, And my Purple Mantle [also] Which was woven to match with my stature. III. And with me They [then] made a compact; In my heart wrote it, not to forget it: 1 "If you go down into Egypt, And thence you bring the one Pearl -- "[The Pearl] that lies in the Sea, Hard by the loud-breathing Serpent -- "[Then] shalt Thou put on thy Robe And thy Mantle that goeth upon it, "And with thy Brother, Our Second, Shall thou be Heir in our Kingdom." IV. I left the East and went down With two Couriers [with me]; For the way was hard and dangerous, For I was young to tread it. I traversed the borders of Maishan, The mart of the Eastern merchants, And I reached the Land of Babel, And entered the walls of Sarbãg. Down further I went into Egypt; And from me parted my escorts. V. Straightway I went to the Serpent; Near to his lodging I settled, To take away my Pearl While he should sleep and should slumber. Lone was I there, yea, all lonely; To my fellow-lodgers a stranger. However I saw there a noble, From out of the Dawn-land my kinsman, A young man fair and well favored, Son of Grandees; he came and he joined me. 2 VI. I made him my chosen companion, A comrade, for sharing my wares with. He warned me against the Egyptians, Against mixing with the unclean ones. For I had clothed me as they were, That they might not guess I had come From afar to take off the Pearl, And so rouse the Serpent against me. VII. But from some occasion or other They learned I was not of their country. With their wiles they made my acquaintance; Yea, they gave me their victuals to eat. I forgot that I was a King’s son, And became a slave to their king. I forgot all concerning the Pearl For which my Parents had sent me; And from the weight of their victuals I sank down into a deep sleep. VIII. All this that now was befalling, My Parents perceived and were anxious. It was then proclaimed in our Kingdom, That all should speed to our Gate -- Kings and Chieftains of Parthia, And of the East all the Princes. And this is the counsel they came to: I should not be left down in Egypt. And for me they wrote out a Letter; 3 And to it each Noble his Name set: IX. "From Us -- King of Kings, thy Father, And thy Mother, Queen of the Dawn-land, "And from Our Second, thy Brother -- To thee, Son, down in Egypt, Our Greeting! "Up an arise from thy sleep, Give ear to the words of Our Letter! "Remember that thou art a King’s son; See whom thou hast served in thy slavedom. Bethink thyself of the Pearl For which thou didst journey to Egypt. X. "Remember thy Glorious Robe, Thy Splendid Mantle remember, "To put on and wear as adornment, When thy Name may be read in the Book of the Heroes, "And with Our Successor, thy Brother, Thou may be Heir in Our Kingdom." My Letter was [surely] a Letter The King had sealed up with His Right Hand, Against the Children of Babel, the wicked, The tyrannical Daimons of Sarbãg. XI. It flew in the form of the Eagle, Of all the winged tribes the king-bird; It flew and alighted beside me, And turned into speech altogether. At its voice and the sound of its winging, I waked and arose from my deep sleep. 4 Unto me I took it and kissed it; I loosed its seal and I read it. As it stood in my heart writ, The words of my Letter were written. XII. I remembered that I was a King’s son, And my rank did long for its nature. I bethought me again of the Pearl, For which I was sent down to Egypt. And I began [then] to charm him, The terrible loud-breathing Serpent. I lulled him to sleep and to slumber, Chanting o’er him the Name of my Father, The Name of our Second, [my Brother], And [Name] of my Mother, the East-Queen. XIII. And [thereon] I snatched up the Pearl, And turned to the House of my Father. Their filthy and unclean garments I stripped off and left in their country. To the way that I came I betook me, To the Light of our Home, to the Dawn-land. On the road I found [there] before me, My Letter that had aroused me -- As with its voice it had roused me, So now with its light it did lead me -- XIV. On fabric of silk, in letter of red [?], With shining appearance before me [?], 5 Encouraging me with its guidance, With its love it was drawing me onward. I went forth; through Sarbãg I passed; I left Babel-land on my left hand; And I reached unto Maishan the Great, The meeting-place of the merchants, That lieth hard by the Sea-shore. XV. My Glorious Robe that I’d stripped off, And my Mantle with which it was covered, Down from the Heights of Hyrcania, Thither my Parents did send me, By the hands of their Treasure-dispensers Who trustworthy were with it trusted. Without my recalling its fashion, -- In the House of my Father my childhood had left it,-- At once, as soon as I saw it, The Glory looked like my own self. XVI. I saw it in all of me, And saw me all in [all of] it, -- That we were twain in distinction, And yet again one in one likeness. I saw, too, the Treasurers also, Who unto me had down-brought it, Were twain [and yet] of one likeness; For one Sign of the King was upon them -- Who through them restored me the Glory, The Pledge of my Kingship [?]. XVII. 6 The Glorious Robe all-bespangled With sparkling splendor of colors: With Gold and also with Beryls, Chalcedonies, iris-hued [Opals?], With Sards of varying colors. To match its grandeur [?], moreover, it had been completed: With adamantine jewels All of its seams were off-fastened. [Moreover] the King of Kings’ Image Was depicted entirely all o’er it; And as with Sapphires above Was it wrought in a motley of colour. XVIII. I saw that moreover all o’er it The motions of Gnosis abounding; I saw it further was making Ready as though for to speak. I heard the sound of its Music Which it whispered as it descended [?]: "Behold him the active in deeds! For whom I was reared with my Father; "I too have felt in myself How that with his works waxed my stature." XIX. And [now] with its Kingly motions Was it pouring itself out towards me, And made haste in the hands of its Givers, That I might [take and] receive it. And me, too, my love urged forward To run for to meet it, to take it. 7 And I stretched myself forth to receive it; With its beauty of color I decked me, And my Mantle of sparkling colors I wrapped entirely all o’er me. XX. I clothed me therewith, and ascended To the Gate of Greeting and Homage. I bowed my head and did homage To the Glory of Him who had sent it, Whose commands I [now] had accomplished, And who had, too, done what He’d promised. [And there] at the Gate of His House-sons I mingled myself with His Princes; For He had received me with gladness, And I was with Him in His Kingdom; XXI. To whom the whole of His Servants With sweet-sounding voices sing praises. * * * * * He had promised that with him to the Court Of the King of Kings I should speed, And taking with me my Pearl Should with him be seen by our King. The Hymn of Judas Thomas the Apostle, which he spoke in prison, is ended. This is about the characteristics of the true Messiah incarnation of Yeshua. It is about the true revelations of the second coming that is two fold the future return of Yeshua, and the spiritual awakening process. Revelation 22:16"I, Jesus, have sent My angel to testify to you these things for the churches. I am the root and the descendant of David, the bright morning star." Lucifer means Morning Star, this is not about evil Satan, the true name of Satan is Sammael. That means Venom of G-d.

Hymn on the Second Coming of Jesus- Manichaean Hymn in Persian with Parthian words.

Speak to me, Lord and Friend, and reveal to me, Sonof the most beloved, the time of your coming, when you will appear at the end.

Oh great Redeemer, my Teacher, speak of that time and its signs.The speakers, the righteous and chosen ones, who must livein the Realm of the Lie, Do not accumulate herds and belongings. Therefore they are persecuted.

Ha, this irate potentate! How long will he continue to rule?How long will the poor and the Family of Peace be persecuted?Tell me what reward the wise and righteous ones that are nowpersecuted will have.You of compassionate race, tell of the coming subjugation ofthe sinners who are now exalted.The strong and valiant Son of the Most Beloved taught me whatI asked him:

That time, the coming years and periods, will be different from now,because of the ensuing battles.For they (the years) shall flow like water in the rivers, Now that time is near at hand.The covetous heretics that now rejoiceshall you then vanquish, you Wrathful One.They will be persecuted, as they have persecuted,And they shall do penance for their offences.Then shall those who have wept be joyful,And those who now laugh weep.He who is grieved and belongs to the Family of PeaceShall be rewarded with prosperity and protection.Then the righteous religion shall hold sway over the false teachings and nations.Then shall the springs of Living Water open their mouths in praise.Lament, give honor and praise, for the time is near,Of which these are the signs.

... the annointed.The vihidan(?) of the Ruler are called.Persecution and suppression shall then be recompensed by eternal life.

This refers to his appointed mission, and to man kinds ascension.