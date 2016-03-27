The 7 M Aspect Star

Morality: Above

Mentality\Human Nature: Above Right

Mysticism: Middle Right

Magick (Kabbalistic): Below Right

Manifestation\Gnosis: Below Left

Mythology\Angelic Divine Knowledge of the Source Field: Middle Low

Metaphysics\Knowledge of the occult sciences: Above Left

Mindfulness: Top Center of the Star

Mana\Healing Arts and Living Wisdom: The Outer Area Surrounding The Star

Magnification\Life Sciences: Middle Center of Star

Mega Harmonization\Meaningful Life Style: Bottom Center of Star

Together the Four Directions

North Air

West Fire

South Earth

East Water

Center Ether

Our Ether is the composition of all Ethrica's

Morality laws that govern ethics

Borrowing Knowledge from other faiths is a must

Understanding and educating ourselves on all things is a must

The Divine Mother Sophia or Source, The Divine Father Eloah or Architect, The Divine Child or Us the Universe.

The larger complete universe is created of zillions of lesser universes known as multiverses, inside them are billions of dimensions, it goes on and on, when one realizes this we realize how small we are compared to the rest of the cosmos.

Morality:1. Everyone has equal right to access divine truth

2. Be honest, have integrity, in all your dealings

3. Be Kind, Fair, Just, Forgiveness to those who deserve it

4. Seek enlightenment, seek wisdom

5. Abstain from drugs

6. Abstain from murder, theft, bigotry, vice

7. Keep the Laws of the land unless it goes by the Laws of Deception

8. Seek self sacrifice as well as self preservation

9. Create harmony everywhere you go

10. Abstain from acts of deception

11. Keep fair play

12. Abstain from harming nature and each other

13. Loyalty and Fidelity is a must.

14. Abstain from eating human flesh

15. Abstain from human sacrificial systems

16. Use your intelligence G-d given right.

Mentality

Psychology of the Ethrica, Mentality is an aspect of the 7 pointed star that deals with the understanding and maintenance of the Ethrica. The maintenance of the Ethrica, the understanding of the Ether matter. The understanding of Divine Ether Mind, vs Divine Ethrica. The understanding of the spiritual mental bodies, and the spiritual Ethrical Nature. Mentality deals with understanding the different types of people. The different types of attitudes that affect the Mind, and Ethrica and their role on physical bodily health. The health of a human being is in direct understanding of divine mind, divine Ethrica and bodily connection. The divine mind is linked to the understanding of the psychology of the soul and the cord of life.

The Cord of life is the connection between the astral or Ether realm into the mental, and physical realms. As so above so below. Thus our Mentality deals with human divine nature in more ways then just medical psychology. Our minds are an emulation of our ether matter, we are connected to our cerebral part of our mind that links us directly to our physical body and brain. The brain is not the mind, and will die. Our mind, and ether are apart of our physical astral being. We are made of fire and ether, our bodies are made of dust. We are the dust of stars. Earth is dust, but it is also fire or breath of G-d. We are made of mostly water, and we are made of earth, our Ethrica is made of Ether, Wind, and Fire. Our bodies are made of water, earth, and wind. Our minds are made of Ether, Wind and Fire. We are the fire of G-d this creates a six pointed star with a double triangle on top. We are made of these elements. The Ethrica has 99 components each of which are an illustration and understanding of the nature of our component natures. Ethrica has 7 bodies, 7 Minds, 7 Sparks, 7 Chakra's, 7 Aura Layers, 7 Emulations of Divinity, 7 Emulations of Deception that must be purged, 7 Layers of the Soul known as Mansions, 10 levels of Consciousness, 10 levels of inner attainment, 10 levels of Correlation, 10 Illuminations, & 3 Connections.

7 Bodies are defined

http://www.christwardministry.com/pdf/FindingTrueNorth_SevenBodies.pdf

Physical Body: Our fleshly bodies

Etheric Body: Our bodies of Ether

Astral Body: Our Psychic Bodies

Mental Body: Our MindMonad Body: Our Monad for more information check out http://www.christwardministry.com/pdf/FindingTrueNorth_SevenBodies.pdf

Divine Body: Divine Lord our Higher Self to Divine Source

Soul Body: Our Soul

(I directly quoted this page it will tell you all about my findings on the 7 bodies. Full credit due to the author of this website and Psychic Kabbalah Student: Extraordinary Psychic Chris who I don't know his religion. )

7 Minds are defined

Supreme Mind : G-d like mind the divine connection to source and creator

Cardinal Mind: The moral consciousness

Superego Mind: The Ego, Id and Supergo mind are comprised of the mind we identify with divine love if unbalanced can lead to haughtiness

Identity Mind: The inner Mind of the Soul Identity the mind that is our essence and personality

Wisdom Mind: The decisions we make and our life destiny is determined by this mind, and positive thinking can enable this mind.

Carnal Mind: Hedonistic Mind that creates a bridge between desire and the mind.

Physical Brain: Our Cerebellum, Cerebrum, and spinal and Nerves System that connects our bodies to the rest of the seven mind

7 Sparks

1. G-d Spark: Inner Divinity within everyone this is a G-d given human right we are all divine this doesn't make you a demigod dah.

2. Divine Spark: Outer Divinity this is the nature of your inner spark how people see it

3. Holy Spirit Spark: Also known as the Indwelling of the human being, it is are G-d given right, we are all born with this no one can give it to you and no one can take it away.

4. Neshama Spark: The essence of the Neshama itself the fire within the essence it is the prime component and fire within the Ether of Neshama.

5. Essence Spark: The Essence spark is the fuel of the inner being that keeps the being alive and not stagnate energy

6. Ethrica Spark: The heart of the Etheric Body the substance that pumps all being and is made of the breath of the Divine.

7. Physical Spark: The breath of fire from almighty that we breath in at birth and breath out death.

7 Chackras

1. Root Chackra: The source of sexuality

2. Navel Chackra: The womb and source of beginning

3. Sacral Chackra: The stomach and source of sin, and also the source of the power within

4. Heart Chackra: The Source and connection to the soul and true nature

5. Throat Chackra: The Source of divine communication

6. Third Eye Chackra or Penial Gland: Source of Psychic Power

7. Crown Chackra: The Source of all Divine Power

7 Aura Layers come from the Chackra's and are in direct alignment with them

1. Base Aura this stems from the Root Chackra

2. Outer Base Aura this stems from the Navel Chackra this comes encircling the first

3. Inner Mid-heaven Aura this comes from the Sacral Chackra and encompasses the Outer Base Aura

4. Middle Mid-heaven Aura this comes from the Heart Chackra and engulfs around like a river the Inner Mid-Heaven Aura without afflicting or consuming the Inner Mid-Heaven just like an Island is circled by water.

5. Outer Mid-heaven Aura this comes from the Throat Chackra and is around the parameters of the Middle Mid-Heaven Aura and is in direct consort with divine communication

6. Base Divine Aura this comes from the Third Eye Chackra and is called upon and is around the physic of the Outer Mid-Heaven Aura and is the basis of all psychic power.

7. Ultimate Divine Aura this comes from the Crown Chackra and is the envelope of the aura

One can use this to shield oneself from attack by creating shields through their aura vibrations.

7 Emulations of Inner Divinity

7. Divine Divinity: Direct contact with the G-d Head this is the final stage in reaching the emulation of divinity when we become on the same wave length as G-d. Has only been achieved by one human being. No I have never reached this.

6. Inner Prophecy: Indirect contact with the G-d Head this is the direct contact with the spiritual realm

5. Inner Divine: Correct Understanding and complete prophet-hood and Messiah Consciousness

4. Realm of Understanding: Beginning of Buddha-hood next stage before Messiah Consciousness has 10 levels

3. Wisdom of Light: Stage in which one becomes wise

2. Correct Morality: The life of true ethics

1. Wise Ethics: Gaining understanding of Ethics

7 Emulations of Deception that must be cured

7. Wickedness to the Maximum: all vileness must be subdued

6. Tyrannical Mind: All vileness of the tyrant mind this the mind that causes one to act evil

5. Outer Appearance of Rightfulness: Seeming Good on the outward while not practicing on the inside brings a curse so one must follow what they do and be what they do and say what they do

4. Sexual and Impurity: Immodesty and the act of impurity is a sin that leads to wrecking relationships and must be purged, and other forms of Impurity are for the best to be purged

3. Greater Sins: Sin or missing the mark from deception is a great crime

2. Middle Sins: Sins that are considered missing the mark in a small way

1. Not being in enlightened consciousness: This is the most easiest and it comes from knowledge and wisdom and enlightenment

7 Layers of the Soul Known as Mansions

7th Heaven: The Mansion of Ascension

6th Heaven: The Higher Self

5th Heaven: The Divine Self

4th Heaven: The Neshama Seat

3rd Heaven: The Realm of Soul

2nd Heaven: The Lower Realm

1st Heaven: The Carnal or Hedonistic Realm

http://www.the-open-mind.com/10-levels-of-consciousness/ (10 levels of consciousness)

10 levels of inner attainment

10 Rapture or Euphoria

9 Serenity

8 Middle Peace

7 Grace

6 Enlightenment

5 Wisdom

4. Knowledge

3. Awareness

2. Loving Kindness

1. Searching

10 levels of Correlations

10 Divine Being

9 Divine Understanding

8 Christ Consciousness

7 Gnosos

6 Wisdom

5 Knowledge

4 Warriorship

3 Love

2 Kindness

1 Life

10 Illuminations also known as the Rays of The Soul

10 G-d Ray

9 Higher Christ Ray

8 Lower Christ Ray

7 Angelic Order Ray

6 High Conscious Collective Ray

5 Enlightened Conscious Collective Ray

4 Wisdom Conscious Collective Ray

3 Knowledge Conscious Collective Ray

2 Material Conscious Collective Ray

1 Selfhood Conscious Ray

3 Connections

3 Ethrica

2 Mind

1 Body