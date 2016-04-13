My Life Goals A promise to Gaia

2018- 2026 Green Peace Agent

2024 Alternative Medical Doctor and Mainstream MD

2026- 2049 Foreign Service

2052 City Council

2054City Mayor

2056 County Commisioner

2060 County Mayor

2064 State Governer

2068 US Senator

2072 US President

2076 US President

2080 UN Ambassador

2084 UN Secretary-General

2088 UN Secretary-General

2093 Start a Peace Keeping Global Governance for humanitarian needs of humanity

and Cleanse the Planet of the dark Cabal fully establishing

global utopia Known as Global Democratic Order not a forced peace.

2096 Global Leader Elections

2100 Global Leaders Elections

2104 Resignation

2111 Death through yogic meditation.

2018-2036 University

2080-2110 Goal is to slow down the aging process.

52 books, 200 DVD's, 100 CD's, 600 websites and youtubes, 700 lectures

2028- 2110 make these materials

55 BOOKS Answers For Gaia (a 10 book series.)

Book Series to be completed in 2028 The Art of the 10 Pointed Star and the inner cross (A 24 book series)

Book Series to be completed in 2040 Sea Voyage Metaphor and its Myth (A trilogy)

Book Series to be completeed 2048 The Universe and its Being (A 10 book series)

Book Series to be completed 2060 Truth The Act of Submission (a 10 book series)

Book Series to be completed 2072 Conosom (a 12 books in One Volume)

300 DVD's (Finished in 2070)

25 Morality

25 Mysticism

25 Magick

25 Mythology

25 Metaphysics

25 Mentality

25 Manifestation

25 Manas

25 Mindfulness

25 Magnification

25 Mega Harmonization

25 Majesty

130 CD's (Finished in 2050)

25 complete music ascension understanding the sacred

25 complete meditations on truth

25 complete evocation

CD'S 55 complete sessions on the 32 bodies, 72 levels of healing To be determined

600 youtubes 600 websites 700 lectures

PH'D Metaphysics, Divinity, Mysticism, Divine Will, Magick, Theology, Counselling, Psychology, Sociology, Government, Political Science, World Languages 2 Majors from a Mysticism University 2 Minors from a Mysticism University 2 Majors from a Metaphysics University, 2 Minors from a Metaphysics University, 2 Majors from a Magick University 2 Minors from a Magick University 2 Majors from an online university 2 Minors from an online university 2 Majors from a local university 2 Minors from a local university from 2016-2110 years of schooling multiple degrees 2028-2110 I meet my true twin soul mate and have a son and a daughter.

My income is 10 digits by 2050.

I have an Alternative Medical Degree and have a liscence and own my own business chain of alternative medical hospitals and clinics. 5 fold mission artist spiritual leader and teacher healer political teacher family Visit 200 Countries.... By 2110.... From 2016-2110 Schooling Life long learner 2019-2027 Family time and training my artistic faculties and gathering resources for my projects in the future. Being An artist is definently a good endevour at this time. 3 influence is good. 2028-2110 Creativity in leadership publishing my materials. Power of 1 will help with spiritual leadership.

8 Governmental Authority good time.