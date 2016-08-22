Truth by Life

Salvation comes by knowing God regardless of what faith you are you need to know salvation. It is by the atonement of Jesus Christ that we are all saved. If he didn't do so we would still be in bondage. All teaching leads to Christ all ways illuminate his truth. The foundation of truth should affect the soul by two ways transformation, transmutation of our character to allow our soul to create a unity with God that is intrinsic to the understanding of our ways in truth. Love is the fruit that creates the keys in that our hearts connect our minds to salvation it is by love that one must act. My biggest problem is anger, this problem is something I need to work on. When love illuminates the soul peace comes into being. One must love and trust in God to find all truth. The concept of harmony is the concept of truth. Everything that feels from love is song. All creation is a song a vibration. Our minds run on vibration of chemical truths connecting to other spiritual dimensions. Our soul commands everything. We are supposed to link our being into the foliage of true understanding when we do that we invoke two powers the power of transformation, and the power of transmutation. To be in Christ is to transform and to transmute into being the person you are meant to become it is the key of sustaining our peace and the understanding of conquering our shadow our demon within that inner part of ourselves that is completely infested with both gold and poo. It is our understanding that leads us to understand the mind of our inner being. It is us who must understand and conquer the shadow within us. It is us who as the fruit are born of the inner transformation, and transmutation of our being that creates who we are in Christ. The inner process of morally ascending and creating the whole entirety within of Conscious linkage to our divine self our inner man our inner woman is through understanding the way into love through love and faith all things are possible. It is by truth that we live in the words of peace through living in the living vibration of harmony with Gods will we live inner success. God seeks all his creatures to awaken. It is by truth that we must submit to God. When we are in harmony with the true knowledge that God gave each of us we become a living representation of his vibration. It is by the words of truth that all things are undone. If you seek the true understanding of something you will find it. If you live by love you will be a representation of that love. If you live by vibration you will be a representation of true harmony. It is by love that we were bought thus you must seek within yourself to understand that the only ways into being are to accept truth. To embody peace to succeed in becoming the best you you can be.