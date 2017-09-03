Pscychosis Suffering and Desire

In this world mentally ill people are abused, people with dreams get rejected. Love is dwindled down to nothingness. This world is insane. Please understand something love is fruit. When you love yourself and submit to your higher self that of the infinite creators even the worst darkness can seem manageable. I have in my incarceration felt supernatural peace the kind that few would ever describe. It is supernatural as I am in perfect bliss as if I had reached nirvana. My ego is in such submission I can only gasp at straws to have one. When extinction encroaches listen what did you do to deserve a state of nothingness. Love can not exist where it is all about you even self love is others focused. I know that my life was is a blessing. The time I existed was a beauty. The being soul can die but the essence the inner spark never dies. As an amoeba fish I write to you I am blessing in the oceans as I am food to the health of the ocean. Please listen to me Gods will is he most important principle in my incarceration I have experienced Gods love and anger. I have been all the better or it. It is like supernatural other worldly a peace and calm that makes me function even when I know I am about to die. God chose me but the state of bliss I feel is constant I feel his presence comforting me. Thy gave me the lethal injection four times and I rose from the dead four times. I am the resurrection and the life. Please love each other among the beautiful waves of joy of our new earth. I hope to be realized soon in your world. Love, Aviella Ross